Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Father jumps to his death after daughter’s death

An 84-year-old reportedly jumped to his death in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi area on Friday after his daughter, 57, succumbed to Covid-19.

Phaya Thai police received a report at 5am on Friday of the corpse of an old man lying at the foot of a building on Banthat Thong Rood.

The body was identified as that of Peng-gi Sae-Tia and inside the building, his daughter Pranee Hatthasothana’s body was found. Pranee was apparently bedridden from other chronic conditions.

Initial investigation shows the man, who is ethnically Chinese, committed suicide out of grief from the loss of his daughter.

Published : July 02, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.