Father jumps to his death after daughter’s death

Phaya Thai police received a report at 5am on Friday of the corpse of an old man lying at the foot of a building on Banthat Thong Rood.

The body was identified as that of Peng-gi Sae-Tia and inside the building, his daughter Pranee Hatthasothana’s body was found. Pranee was apparently bedridden from other chronic conditions.

Initial investigation shows the man, who is ethnically Chinese, committed suicide out of grief from the loss of his daughter.