Immunologist infected after 2 doses of Sinovac urges other brands for medics

On Friday, immunologist Dr Prapaporn Pisitkun explained on Facebook that she caught Covid-19 from a positive case despite having already receiving two Chinese-made Sinovac jabs.

Prapaporn said she had checked her neutralising antibodies (NAb) to monitor her immune response after vaccination.

Two weeks after her second dose, her NAb was high at 92.9 per cent. However, after two months her NAb dropped to 65.7 per cent.

She said that although her antibody level was not low, it was not high enough to protect her from the Delta variant.

Prapaporn noted there are two ways to generate herd immunity among people. One is vaccination and the other is allowing the virus to infect them so they build natural immunity.