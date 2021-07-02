Saturday, July 17, 2021

Armed forces volunteers assemble 1,500 beds at Bussarakham Field Hospital

Over 600 volunteers from the Armed Forces Development Command (AFDC) and its subsidiaries on Friday helped build 1,500 beds for Covid-19 patients at Bussarakham Field Hospital, which serves metropolitan Bangkok.

The capital is suffering a critical shortage of beds for severely ill Covid-19 patients. Bangkok recorded 2,267 new cases and 28 fatalities on Friday.

“We gathered here today in response to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s intention to add more field hospital beds for patients in the red and yellow categories to cope with rising daily infections,” said Gen Narain Siriphuban, chief of the AFDC. “Volunteers are helping build makeshift beds from cardboard boxes that have been donated by people nationwide.”

Red-category patients have severe symptoms that require respirators while yellow-category patients have moderate symptoms with underlying health issues that require close monitoring.

Once the 1,500 new beds are assembled, Bussarakham Field Hospital at Impact Muang Thong Thani will have a total of 3,700 beds to help reduce crowding at hospitals in the capital.

“The armed forces will always be at people’s side and will lend a hand whenever we can until the situation improves,” added Narain.

Published : July 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

