Foreign tourists warming up to Phuket sandbox scheme, says top consular official

Many foreign tourists are interested in travelling to Phuket under the sandbox scheme, Department of Consular Affairs director-general Chatchai Viriyavejakul said on Sunday.

He said the Foreign Ministry had issued certificates of entry (COE) to 1,035 tourists; 446 tourists arrived in Phuket on Saturday, 462 will come on Sunday and 127 on Monday.

"So far, 7,980 tourists have requested the COE via embassies and consulates worldwide to enter Phuket; 2,802 were approved, 439 were rejected and 2,779 were waiting for approval," he said.

He added that 11 flights had landed in Phuket on Saturday, including nine commercial flights and two charter flights. The majority of tourists were from the US, followed by Germany, France, the UK and Denmark.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry has deployed its officials at Phuket International Airport to ensure efficient screening of the tourists," he said.

Published : July 04, 2021

By : The Nation

