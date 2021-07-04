State officials catch 52 monitor lizards at two universities

Poj Thapprathum, chief of Phanthai Norasing Wildlife Reserve, said the agency officials caught 35 monitor lizards on Saturday alone.

Monitor lizards are large lizards in the genus Varanus. They are native to Africa, Asia, and Oceania, and one species is also found in the Americas as an invasive species. About 80 species are recognised.

The business sector's demand for monitor lizards is high as its meat can be consumed while its skin can be used to make bags and belts, increasing the risk of extinction.