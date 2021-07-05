Chinese astronauts complete first extravehicular activities for space station construction

Two of the three-man crew of China's Shenzhou-12 mission stepped out of Tianhe core module of China's space station on Sunday Beijing Time, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).



Liu Boming opened the hatch of Tianhe's node cabin at 8:11 a.m., the CMSA said.

Donning new-generation homemade EMU (extravehicular mobility unit) spacesuits Feitian, meaning flying to space, the two astronauts completed installing the foot restraints and extravehicular working platform on the mechanical arm, the CMSA said.

