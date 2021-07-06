57 deaths, 5,420 new patients as Thailand’s third wave rages on

Of the new cases, 4,070 were tested in hospitals, 1,305 found through proactive testing, 37 tested positive in prisons and eight came from overseas.

Bangkok again led the list with 1,492 cases, followed by Samut Sakhon (398), Samut Prakan (318), Chonburi (266), Pattani (262), Nonthaburi (242), Pathum Thani (208), Nakhon Pathom (206), Yala (135) and Songkhla (132).

Meanwhile, 3,586 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 294,653 infections, 227,023 have recovered and been discharged, 65,297 are still in hospitals, and 2,333 have died.

Separately, another 217,375 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 63,267 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 11,058,390.