57 deaths, 5,420 new patients as Thailand’s third wave rages on

Thailand logged 57 deaths and 5,420 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 294,653 infections and 2,233 deaths.

Of the new cases, 4,070 were tested in hospitals, 1,305 found through proactive testing, 37 tested positive in prisons and eight came from overseas.

Bangkok again led the list with 1,492 cases, followed by Samut Sakhon (398), Samut Prakan (318), Chonburi (266), Pattani (262), Nonthaburi (242), Pathum Thani (208), Nakhon Pathom (206), Yala (135) and Songkhla (132).

Meanwhile, 3,586 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 294,653 infections, 227,023 have recovered and been discharged, 65,297 are still in hospitals, and 2,333 have died.

Separately, another 217,375 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 63,267 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 11,058,390.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 184.92 million, 169.29 million of whom have recovered, 11.63 million are active cases (77,740 in severe condition) and 4 million have died (up by 6,049).

Thailand ranks 65th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.59 million, followed by India with 30.61 million, Brazil with 18.79 million, France with 5.78 million, and Russia 5.63 million.

Published : July 06, 2021

By : The Nation

