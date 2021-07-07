Saturday, July 17, 2021

CCSA warns Delta infections could soar to 10,000 next week

Cases of the Delta variant could surge to 10,000 next week, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) warned on Wednesday.

Delta currently accounts for more than 50 per cent of new cases in Greater Bangkok and has spread to 40 provinces, said CCSA spokesman Dr Apisamai Srirangsan.

Health authorities reported 54 new Covid-19 fatalities and 6,519 new cases on Wednesday.

Worryingly, other countries report that Delta is infecting people who have already been vaccinated.

The UK said 92,029 residents have been infected with the Delta strain, of which 20,000 had already had their first vaccine jab and 7,235 had received their second dose. However, only 8 per cent of vaccinated UK residents suffered severe symptoms that required hospitalisation. Delta is now responsible for over 90 per cent of all UK infections and 20 per cent of new cases in the US.

The Thai government is responding to the Delta contagion by speeding up vaccination of senior citizens and people with chronic conditions, said Apisamai.

Even administering first doses to this vulnerable group would reduce serious illness and fatalities, he added.

Delta cases in Thailand could soar to 10,000 next week, the spokesman warned.

“So we have to emphasise personal measures, like keeping distance from others, wearing masks, and washing your hands often.”

Delta has exploded since last month when the first case was detected in Thailand.

Meanwhile, 269,653 vaccine jabs were administered on Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,328,043 since the rollout began last month. The government is targeting 300,000-500,000 jabs per day but a shortage of doses is hampering that effort.

Published : July 07, 2021

By : The Nation

