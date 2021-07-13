Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Majority of over 50 cases of fake news being probed pertain to Covid

Police are investigating more than 50 cases of fake news as reported by the Digital Economy and Society Ministrys Anti-Fake News Centre since June, the deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, Pol General Krisana Pattanacharoen, said.

“In June, the government started encouraging people to work from home and avoid travelling in order to contain the virus from spreading. It was also a period when more fake news emerged, as people were spending more time on the internet and social media,” he said.

“Of over 50 cases of fake news that the police are pursuing legal actions, more than 30 are related to Covid-19.”

The latest example of these fake news is a claim that the government was hiking import tax on Moderna vaccine to more than 100 per cent. The Customs Department has already clarified that the information was not true.

“Posters of fake news that causes damage to any party, public confusion or panic is punishable with a maximum of five years of imprisonment, or a THB100,000 fine, or both, under the Computer Related Crime Act of 2017,” said Krisana. “If you find any fake news, please contact Royal Thai Police call centre at 191 or 1599.”

Published : July 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.