Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Isolated heavy rains forecast for Northeast, Central region, East

Thundershowers are forecast for all regions across Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the Northeast, Central and the East as the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 20-26 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.