Monday, July 19, 2021

in-focus

11,784 new infections, 81 deaths as Thailand’s caseload surges

Thailand hit a brand-new high on Monday with 11,784 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the country’s caseload up to 415,170. Deaths over the past 24-hours stood at 81.

Of the total infections, 8,997 had tested positive in hospitals, 2,677 were found during proactive testing, 100 were found in prisons and 10 were arrivals from overseas.

Meanwhile, 5,741 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 415,170 cases, 289,651 have recovered and been discharged, 122,097 patients are still in hospitals, and 3,422 have died.

Separately, another 69,667 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 5,167 were given their second shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 14,298,596.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Monday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 191.22 million, 174.16 million of whom have recovered, 12.96 million are active cases 80,545 in severe condition) and 4.1 million have died (up by 6,878).

Thailand ranks 54th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.96 million, followed by India with 31.14 million, Brazil with 19.37 million, France with 5.95 million and Russia 5.86 million.

Published : July 19, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
