Isolated heavy rains forecast for upper Thailand

Isolated heavy rains are likely over the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions, the Thailand Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday.

People in upper Thailand should beware of the severe conditions, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-32°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 30-32°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-27°C, highs of 31-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 31-32°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department