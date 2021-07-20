Foundation reports shortage of herbal pill supposed to help fight Covid

The foundation said it had so far distributed fah talai jone pills via government agencies, non-governmental organisations and donors.

Demand for the herb has shot up after a recent study by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine showed that it could cure Covid-19 patients who had mild symptoms and were asymptomatic.

The medicine has long been used in Thailand and many Asian countries to cure the flu, sore throat and inflammation.

"The foundation is currently accelerating the production of fah talai jone pills to meet the surging demand," the statement said.