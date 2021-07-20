Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Foundation reports shortage of herbal pill supposed to help fight Covid

The Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital Foundation on Monday said in a statement that its stock of fah talai jone (andrographis paniculata) pills was at a low level due to the surge in demand.

The foundation said it had so far distributed fah talai jone pills via government agencies, non-governmental organisations and donors.

Demand for the herb has shot up after a recent study by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine showed that it could cure Covid-19 patients who had mild symptoms and were asymptomatic.

The medicine has long been used in Thailand and many Asian countries to cure the flu, sore throat and inflammation.

"The foundation is currently accelerating the production of fah talai jone pills to meet the surging demand," the statement said.

The foundation also asked people not to hoard fah talai jone pills or jack up the pills' price, to enable the country to overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

"The foundation will maintain the quality of Fah Talai Jone pills and develop new herbal medicines to combat the Covid-19 crisis," the statement said.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : The Nation

