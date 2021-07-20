Tuesday, July 20, 2021

in-focus

Samutprakan Hospital director applauds medics for making ‘miracles’

In a message on Samutprakan Hospital’s Facebook page, director Dr Namphol Danphiphat applauded every doctor, nurse and medic under him for their “miraculous” work with Covid-19 patients.

There are close to 200 Covid patients in the hospital and another 2,400 in field hospitals its staff are responsible for.

The director said the hospital personnel’s work went beyond expectations and it is a miracle that everyone has the energy to continue battling against the virus.

He added that though there may be arguments and conflicts due to the ongoing pressure, people can come and talk to him directly if they have problems.

“Don’t hesitate to tell me what I can do for you,” he said.

In his post, Dr Namphol also said he wanted to tell everyone that he and his medics “have done their best for Samut Prakan and the country.

“I want to motivate you and tell you that conflicts and differences of opinions are part of our experience,” he said.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Royal College of Paediatricians advises against vaccinating healthy children

Published : July 20, 2021

First jab available for expats aged 75+ at Bang Sue Grand Station

Published : July 20, 2021

Thailand signs contract for 20 million Pfizer jabs

Published : July 20, 2021

Business leaders extend help to Phitsanulok residents

Published : July 20, 2021

Latest News

Royal College of Paediatricians advises against vaccinating healthy children

Published : July 20, 2021

First jab available for expats aged 75+ at Bang Sue Grand Station

Published : July 20, 2021

Thailand signs contract for 20 million Pfizer jabs

Published : July 20, 2021

Business leaders extend help to Phitsanulok residents

Published : July 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.