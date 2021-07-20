Samutprakan Hospital director applauds medics for making ‘miracles’

There are close to 200 Covid patients in the hospital and another 2,400 in field hospitals its staff are responsible for.

The director said the hospital personnel’s work went beyond expectations and it is a miracle that everyone has the energy to continue battling against the virus.

He added that though there may be arguments and conflicts due to the ongoing pressure, people can come and talk to him directly if they have problems.

“Don’t hesitate to tell me what I can do for you,” he said.

In his post, Dr Namphol also said he wanted to tell everyone that he and his medics “have done their best for Samut Prakan and the country.