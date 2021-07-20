Tuesday, July 20, 2021

First jab available for expats aged 75+ at Bang Sue Grand Station

Foreigners aged 75 and above can now walk into Bang Sue Grand Station to get a free Covid-19 jab.

To be eligible they must carry their passport and evidence of residence in Thailand, such as visa, residence permit or work permit.

The service from 9am to 4pm is only available to those who have not had any Covid jabs.

For now, this service will be provided until the end of July but may be extended if more people need to be vaccinated.

Currently, some 10,000 seniors and 5,000 general citizens are vaccinated daily at the Bang Sue Grand Station.

Foreigners aged 60 and above can also register for their Covid-19 jab at the Foreign Ministry or their embassy.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : The Nation

