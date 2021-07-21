Wednesday, July 21, 2021

in-focus

Transport Co puts the brakes on interprovincial services

Bus operator Transport Co Ltd announced it has suspended all interprovincial routes from July 21 to August 2 in keeping with the government’s order to limit travel in a bid to curb Covid-19 from spreading further.

“However, the company’s courier service is still open daily from 6am to 7.30pm,” said its president Sanyalak Panyawatthanalikhit on Tuesday. “Passengers who have bought tickets for trips during the shutdown period can ask for a refund or rescheduling until the end of 2021 at any of the company’s ticket booths nationwide.”

Those who bought the tickets using the state welfare card can only reschedule and will not be eligible for a refund, Sanyalak said.

“Passengers who need to travel across provinces during this period can use interprovincial vans. However, it is strongly recommended that travellers check the disease control and screening measures of the destination province before booking a trip,” he advised.

“Passengers must also strictly adhere to the preventive measures on public transport announced by the Public Health Ministry, which include wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance,” he added.

For more information, call hotline 1490.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
