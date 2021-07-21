Endless lockdown: Workers at sealed Bangkok camp face more suffering

Oraphan Honghoi, a caretaker at the camp, told us that the workers panicked when they first heard about the closure. Some of them escaped, but all of those now living here are resigned to their fate. However, it will be a nightmare for both employer and employees if this quarantine is not ended soon, she added.

However, the workers face more misery after tighter Covid-19 restrictions were imposed on Bangkok and other Dark Red provinces from today (July 20).