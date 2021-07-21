Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Covid jabs back on track in Bangkok

Bangkokians whose booking for a Covid-19 jab had been cancelled earlier will be given their jabs from Thursday onward.

This rescheduling applies to people aged between 18 and 59 who were initially booked for a shot between June 19 and 23.

Their new dates will be between Thursday (July 22) to Monday (July 26). Though the dates have changed, the timings and venue will remain the same. Those who find new dates inconvenient can call the 1516 vaccine hotline.

Those whose initial booking was on or after June 24 will be notified of their new vaccination date later.

Meanwhile, Bangkok residents aged 60 and above who have already registered are urged to make an appointment by calling the vaccine hotline.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

