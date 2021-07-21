Covid jabs back on track in Bangkok

This rescheduling applies to people aged between 18 and 59 who were initially booked for a shot between June 19 and 23.

Their new dates will be between Thursday (July 22) to Monday (July 26). Though the dates have changed, the timings and venue will remain the same. Those who find new dates inconvenient can call the 1516 vaccine hotline.

Those whose initial booking was on or after June 24 will be notified of their new vaccination date later.

Meanwhile, Bangkok residents aged 60 and above who have already registered are urged to make an appointment by calling the vaccine hotline.