Netizens complain Let’s Go Halves privileges can’t be used for online food deliveries

This came after food delivery platform Line Man announced it would from Friday suspend services allowing people to use privileges under the scheme in order to comply with Finance Ministry regulations.
Finance Ministry spokeswoman Kulaya Tantitemit insisted that using the privileges on food delivery platforms is against regulations of the scheme and may be considered corruption.
The government on Tuesday imposed lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the dark red zone provinces of Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.
Under the measures, people living in these provinces have been asked to refrain from going outdoors unless necessary, while curfew has been imposed from 9pm to 4am.
Kulaya said the ministry is currently developing a central system to enable people participating in the Khon La Khrueng scheme to use the privileges on food delivery platforms.
She said the ministry would discuss the details and regulations with food delivery platforms but this may take a while.
Published : July 22, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 22, 2021
Published : July 22, 2021
Published : July 22, 2021
Published : July 22, 2021
Published : July 22, 2021
Published : July 22, 2021
Published : July 22, 2021
Published : July 22, 2021