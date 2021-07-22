Netizens complain Let’s Go Halves privileges can’t be used for online food deliveries

This came after food delivery platform Line Man announced it would from Friday suspend services allowing people to use privileges under the scheme in order to comply with Finance Ministry regulations.

Finance Ministry spokeswoman Kulaya Tantitemit insisted that using the privileges on food delivery platforms is against regulations of the scheme and may be considered corruption.

The government on Tuesday imposed lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the dark red zone provinces of Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

Under the measures, people living in these provinces have been asked to refrain from going outdoors unless necessary, while curfew has been imposed from 9pm to 4am.