Thursday, July 22, 2021

Thai Army gives up space to set up screening centres nationwide

The Army has offered its club in Bangkok to be used as a screening site for Covid-19 patients in the capital and surrounding areas.

The site will be able to accommodate 300 to 400 patients.

The Army said it has joined hands with provincial health agencies to set up 19 such screening sites nationwide. These centres will receive patients before transferring them to proper medical facilities if their symptoms worsen.

So far, 3,323 beds are available at these centres nationwide.

In line with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s suggestion, Army chief General Narongpan Jitkaewthae issued an order that all buildings owned by the armed forces be offered up for use in the battle against Covid-19.

Published : July 22, 2021

By : The Nation

