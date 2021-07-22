Thursday, July 22, 2021

in-focus

Fatigued by Covid infection, 73-year-old gives up and hangs himself

Nonthaburi police were alerted of a suicide at a condo in Bang Bua Thong district at around noon on Thursday and arrived to find the body of 73-year-old Chao Singto hanging from a window.

The deceased’s son, Charlie, 38, said his father had called him on July 15 saying he was feeling ill and wanted something to eat.

“The next day, my father went to get checked at a hospital and learned he had contracted Covid-19,” he said. “I called the authorities to send an ambulance, but they responded saying they would send one as soon as a bed becomes available. He called me last night [Wednesday], saying he was feeling very fatigued and could hardly breathe. I told him to wait a bit and that help was coming.”

Meanwhile, Parisa Phuwanatsupphakit, a village health volunteer in Bang Bua Thong, said Chao worked as a security guard at the condo, where he also lived.

“As soon as he tested positive we put his name on the waiting list for a bed at the nearest field hospital. However, the hospital was full and had no space for new patients,” she said.

“All we could do was bring him three meals a day, until Thursday, when I noticed he had not picked up the food I had left at the door in the morning. So, I had the door opened by another security guard and found Chao hanging from the window.”

Nonthaburi reported 416 new cases on Thursday with 17,781 accumulated cases since April 1. It ranks fourth among provinces with the highest total infections after Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

Published : July 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Over 150 pro-democracy protesters arrested in Bangkok this month

Published : July 22, 2021

Motorcyclists flee furious buffalo at Narathiwat intersection

Published : July 22, 2021

Teen rapper Milli fined in social media crackdown on celebrities who criticise govt

Published : July 22, 2021

Haul of over 6,000 amphetamine pills headed to Israel stopped at Suvarnabhumi

Published : July 22, 2021

Latest News

Over 150 pro-democracy protesters arrested in Bangkok this month

Published : July 22, 2021

Miyagi stadium welcomes Olympic spectators with restraints

Published : July 22, 2021

SET rises 0.74% despite pressure from Covid, fund outflows

Published : July 22, 2021

33 dead, 8 missing in Chinas flood-hit Henan

Published : July 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.