BTS passengers down 80 per cent from pre-Covid numbers

BTSC director Surapong Laoha-Unya revealed that from an average of 800,000 passengers/trip/day during normal times, the number had fallen to 170,000 to 180,000 per trip on a day.

He said the decrease in traffic would have only a slight impact on BTSC's annual revenue, as the company had received THB40 billion from the government for constructing the Yellow and Pink Line of MRT railways. The revenue from the construction would be acknowledged next year, he added.

Surapong also said that the opening of the Pink Line would be delayed from March 2022 to the middle of that year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Yellow Line service will be opened in March 2022 instead of December this year.