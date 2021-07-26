Monday, July 26, 2021

in-focus

There’s enough oxygen for everyone in Thailand: Suriya

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • There’s enough oxygen for everyone ...

Thailand’s supply of medical oxygen is adequate for the current demand and people should not worry about shortages, Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Monday.

He was speaking in response to the fact that people have started hoarding oxygen canisters, fearing shortages now that the number of daily Covid-19 cases has been soaring for the past couple of weeks.

“The ministry’s Department of Industrial Works has contacted industrial gas manufacturers under the Federation of Thai Industries, gas-filling factories as well as gas container manufacturers about their current capacity and all have confirmed that they can produce enough medical oxygen for people’s needs during the outbreak,” he said.

“Currently we have 15 factories manufacturing oxygen at 1,860 tonnes per day. They are located in Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Songkhla, Lamphun and Chiang Mai,” added Suriya. “In August a new factory will open in Rayong, driving the country’s total capacity to 2,200 tonnes per day.

“The department reports that country’s total oxygen demand is at 1,260 tonnes per day on average. Of this, the industrial sector consumes 660 tonnes daily, while the medical sector requires 400 to 600 tonnes daily,” Suriya said.

Published : July 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Bangkok battles rising contagion with rapid antigen tests

Published : July 26, 2021

Warring monkeys bring Lopburi traffic to a standstill

Published : July 26, 2021

Govt must reveal full details of vaccine contracts, say academics and media

Published : July 26, 2021

DDC offers simple guidelines for isolating at home

Published : July 26, 2021

Latest News

Thais eat low fruits and vegetables and too much salt, UN says

Published : July 26, 2021

One size does not fit all when it comes to preventing HIV

Published : July 26, 2021

Bangkok battles rising contagion with rapid antigen tests

Published : July 26, 2021

Golden taekwondo coach Choi soon to be a Thai

Published : July 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.