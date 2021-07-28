Thailand applying for Guinness World Record for longest petrified log in Tak

Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said there were petrified logs, or long pieces of ancient wood that have changed into a stony substance, on Doi Soi Malai mountain in the province. The first one was found in 2003, or 18 years ago.

The longest one is 72.22 metres long, the same height as a 20-storey building – compared to the present record holder in China’s Qitai, Xinjiang, which is just 38 metres long.

The record-breaking log in Tak is said to be more than 120,000 years old.

This type of wood is known as Thong Bueng, or Kempas, and is usually found in southern Thailand and the Malay Peninsula.