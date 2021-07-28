Overcrowding at Bang Sue Grand Station sparks concerns

Under present regulations, three groups of people have until July 31 to walk in for a jab at this site, namely:

• People above the age of 60 (born before 1961)

• Women who are over 12 weeks into their pregnancy (medical certificate from their hospital required)

• People weighing more than 100 kilos (aged 18 and above)

It was recently announced that people from any part of the country can walk into Bang Sue Grand Station for a free Covid-19 shot from July 22 to 31.

This announcement has attracted people from different provinces, who may end up spreading the virus if they pick up an infection in overcrowded circumstances.