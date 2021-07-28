Wednesday, July 28, 2021

in-focus

Overcrowding at Bang Sue Grand Station sparks concerns

Hundreds show up at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for a Covid-19 shot, paying no heed to social distancing rules. This has also sparked worries that a new cluster of infections may erupt at the station due to crowds.

Under present regulations, three groups of people have until July 31 to walk in for a jab at this site, namely:

• People above the age of 60 (born before 1961)
• Women who are over 12 weeks into their pregnancy (medical certificate from their hospital required)
• People weighing more than 100 kilos (aged 18 and above)

It was recently announced that people from any part of the country can walk into Bang Sue Grand Station for a free Covid-19 shot from July 22 to 31.

This announcement has attracted people from different provinces, who may end up spreading the virus if they pick up an infection in overcrowded circumstances.

Published : July 28, 2021

By : The Nation

