Bang Sue to close walk-in jab service from Saturday – except for pregnant women

The walk-in service at Bang Sue Central Vaccination Centre will close from Saturday, except for pregnant women.

Bangkok’s main vaccination hub opened registration for AstraZeneca jabs via mobile operators on Thursday, but all available appointments were quickly snapped up.

The cancellation of walk-ins came after crowding at Bang Sue sparked fears of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Mingkwan Wichaidit, director of Bang Sue Vaccination Centre, said Bangkokians should seek out jabs closer to home.

“The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has opened more than 20 vaccination sites, so we want people to get the best service near their homes,” Mingkwan said.

Meanwhile, staff at Bang Sue Centre are trying to reduce crowding by working faster and urging people not to arrive before the centre opens. But changing people's behaviour has proved difficult, Mingwai admitted. For example, on Wednesday staff began working early at 6am but found queues had already built up outside. Staff then organised social distancing in the queues until the vaccination service opened at 9am.

On Thursday, appointments for 10,000 people aged 18-59 and 10,000 vulnerable people were quickly booked up via the websites of Dtac, True, AIS and National Telecom.

Published : July 29, 2021

By : The Nation

