Testing and primary care: Two critical elements in fighting the pandemic

Individuals will also be able to buy self-test kits at all licensed pharmacies and primary care units.

The Public Health Ministry has authorised widespread use and over-the-counter sale of these medical devices in response to rising Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Despite providing a result in 30 minutes, the rapid test kits were not approved for official use earlier because health experts were concerned about its inaccurate result. Only RT-PCR tests, which must be administered by a health professional and take between 24 and 48 hours to provide a result, were authorised.

Learning about the availability of Antigen Rapid Test kits, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) did not wait to introduce these devices into its coronavirus testing program. These kits will increase our daily testing capacity, especially in the Bangkok metropolitan region, where two-thirds of new confirmed cases are reported, and Covid-19 tests are in high demand.