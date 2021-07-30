Phuket tightens rules for vehicles entering the province from August 3

Exceptions will be made for:

• Ambulances, vehicles of rescue staff and of financial institutions

• Transport of medical tools, chemicals, medicines, animal feed, agricultural products, fuels, petrol, parcels, machines, construction materials and auto parts.

According to Phuket authorities, people with air tickets are allowed to fly. In addition, those with authorities’ permission can leave Phuket for other provinces on the specified dates, as well as those having a court appointment.

Other exemptions made by the order are:

• People who, for at least 14 days before arrival, have received full doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, or one dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson

• People who have recovered from Covid-19 within 90 days.