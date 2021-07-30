Friday, July 30, 2021

Phuket tightens rules for vehicles entering the province from August 3

Vehicles from outside Phuket will be barred from entering the province from August 3 to 16, as a part of Covid-19 preventive measures.

Exceptions will be made for:

• Ambulances, vehicles of rescue staff and of financial institutions

• Transport of medical tools, chemicals, medicines, animal feed, agricultural products, fuels, petrol, parcels, machines, construction materials and auto parts.

According to Phuket authorities, people with air tickets are allowed to fly. In addition, those with authorities’ permission can leave Phuket for other provinces on the specified dates, as well as those having a court appointment.

Other exemptions made by the order are:

• People who, for at least 14 days before arrival, have received full doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, or one dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson

• People who have recovered from Covid-19 within 90 days.

 

In the case of those who are scheduled to get the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Phuket, they must have evidence of the vaccination appointment, and must have been tested for infection not later than 72 hours before entering the province.

Published : July 30, 2021

By : The Nation

