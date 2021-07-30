Friday, July 30, 2021

New cluster of infections in Samui puts tourism model at risk

Another 39 people tested positive in Samui on Friday and were found to be related to the cluster of infections uncovered in a restaurant on Thursday. So far, 59 people have been infected from this cluster.

Dr Veerasak Lorthongkham, director of Koh Samui Hospital, met medics on Friday to discuss how these patients will be managed.

He said that since there may be more cases from this cluster, he and medical personnel resolved to set up more field hospitals to deal with the new cases.

At present, there are only 54 beds available for Covid-19 patients in Koh Samui Hospital and another 40 in hotels that have been converted into field hospitals.

Meanwhile, people who came into close contact with the patients or visited them in the hospital have been called in for a Covid-19 test.

This restaurant cluster may adversely affect the Samui Plus Model, which kicked off on July 15. Under this project, fully vaccinated tourists can visit the island and stay there without quarantine for 14 days before being allowed to travel elsewhere in Thailand.

