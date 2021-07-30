More restrictions will bring Thai tourism sector to its knees, laments TAT

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the current Covid-19 situation will make it almost impossible for the tourism sector to meet its revenue target of 850 billion baht this year.

In fact, he said, if the government expands restrictions, the sector will suffer the worst decline, earning no more than 400 billion baht, or up to 56 per cent less than the 815 billion baht earned last year.

The biggest concern, he said, is the fact that even domestic travel has come to a stop because of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Based on the Covid situation in Thailand and overseas, TAT has come up with three possible scenarios for 2022: