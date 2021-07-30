Friday, July 30, 2021

Thailand logs slight fall in daily Covid numbers

Thailand logged 17,345 new Covid-19 infections and 117 deaths on Friday – a slight fall from Thursday’s record caseload of 17,669 cases and 165 deaths.

Meanwhile, 10,678 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 578,375 cases recorded in Thailand since the epidemic began, 381,170 have recovered, 192,526 are still in hospitals, and 4,679 have died.

Separately, another 366,663 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, and 53,485 were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 17,011,477.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Thursday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 197.6 million, 178.51 million of whom have recovered, 14.88 million are active cases (87,079 in severe condition) and 4.21 million have died (up by 10,379).

Thailand ranks 44th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 35.58 million, followed by India with 31.57 million, Brazil with 19.83 million, Russia with 6.21 million and France 6.07 million.

Published : July 30, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
