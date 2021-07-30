Thailand logs slight fall in daily Covid numbers

Meanwhile, 10,678 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 578,375 cases recorded in Thailand since the epidemic began, 381,170 have recovered, 192,526 are still in hospitals, and 4,679 have died.

Separately, another 366,663 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, and 53,485 were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 17,011,477.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Thursday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 197.6 million, 178.51 million of whom have recovered, 14.88 million are active cases (87,079 in severe condition) and 4.21 million have died (up by 10,379).

Thailand ranks 44th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 35.58 million, followed by India with 31.57 million, Brazil with 19.83 million, Russia with 6.21 million and France 6.07 million.