Pfizer jabs donated to Thailand with no strings attached, says US govt

The batch of 1.5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by the US government arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 4am on Friday morning, according to US Chargé d'Affaires Michael Heath.

The Pfizer mRNA vaccine is considered more effective than the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines currently being offered by the Thai government.

"Our vaccines do not come with strings attached," Heath said in a Facebook statement. "We have the singular objective of saving lives and we know that none of us is safe until all of us are safe. As such, we are happy to hear that the Royal Thai Government has committed to distributing these vaccines equitably to all residents of Thailand and to prioritising those most at risk."