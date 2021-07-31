Saturday, July 31, 2021

in-focus

Phang Nga reopening to foreign tourists postponed to Aug 15

The reopening of Phang Nga province to foreign tourists scheduled for August 1 has been postponed to August 15, provincial governor Jamroen Thippayaphongthada said on Friday.

“We decided to postpone the reopening under the 'Phang Nga Prompt' campaign to August 15, as the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has yet to approve the reopening date previously scheduled for August 1,” he said. “The other reason is the province’s integration with the Mor Chana contact tracing platform is not yet complete.”

“Lastly, the province has seen new cluster cases in the past week and therefore needs more time to publicise disease control measures to the locals at the community level,” he added.

Phang Nga reopening to foreign tourists postponed to Aug 15

On Friday, Phang Nga reported 37 new cases, bringing cumulative cases in the province since April 1 to 640 patients.

Jamroen added that he had called a meeting with tourist entrepreneurs in the province regarding the postponement, and most of the business owners agreed that the postponement was necessary, and the economic impact should be at an acceptable level.

Phang Nga had estimated that more than 20,000 tourists would visit the province in the first month of reopening, generating more than THB2.6 billion of direct and indirect income to local businesses.

The Phang Nga Prompt campaign is linked to the Tourism Ministry’s "7+7 Island Hopping" scheme under which vaccinated tourists who stayed in Phuket for seven days can travel to nearby islands in Phang Nga, Surat Thani and Krabi provinces for another seven days, provided they tested negative via RT-PCR method.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said on Friday that the scheme would be postponed indefinitely pending approval from the CCSA.

Published : July 31, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Ministry debunks fake news of military preparing for a coup

Published : July 31, 2021

Thousands flock to Bang Sue Grand Station on last day of walk-in vaccination

Published : July 31, 2021

40 more test positive in Samui pub Covid cluster

Published : July 31, 2021

Thailand reports record over-18,900 Covid cases and 178 deaths

Published : July 31, 2021

Latest News

Ministry debunks fake news of military preparing for a coup

Published : July 31, 2021

Kieran finishes 23rd in Tokyo Olympics 10,000m run

Published : July 31, 2021

Thousands flock to Bang Sue Grand Station on last day of walk-in vaccination

Published : July 31, 2021

Phang Nga reopening to foreign tourists postponed to Aug 15

Published : July 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.