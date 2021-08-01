Suspect, who allegedly spread rumours online of a coup, in police custody

Royal Thai Army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae on Saturday filed a police complaint against a suspect for allegedly posting fake news that the Army will stage a coup and arrest the government's top executives, resulting in chaos among citizens and damage to the Army.

The suspect, who is a civil servant, was later arrested by Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) police from a house in Chachoengsao province. Police have confiscated the suspect's smartphone and computer for investigation.

Krisana said the CCIB has finished interrogating the suspect, but it has not filed any charges yet because the investigation and evidence collection process are still underway.

"Police would be summoning up to three netizens who shared the fake news for interrogation," he said.