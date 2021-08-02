Expats in Thailand can now register for Pfizer jabs

The website https://expatvac.consular.go.th/ was opened by the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Only those who have not received any Covid-19 vaccination can register. Priority will be given to those over 60 years old, women at least 12 weeks pregnant, and people who have one of the following seven underlying medical conditions:

1. Chronic respiratory diseases

2. Cardiovascular diseases

3. Chronic kidney diseases

4. Cerebrovascular diseases

5. All types of cancer during chemotherapy, radiotherapy and autoimmune therapy

6. Diabetes

7. Obesity (weighing more than 100 kilograms or body mass index more than 35 kilograms per square metre)

Foreign residents of the eligible age, living in any province, can apply.

A news source from the Ministry of Public Health said that the Pfizer vaccine is a part of 1.5 million doses that Thailand has received from the United States as donation, 10 per cent of which -- 150,000 doses -- have been earmarked for foreigners living in Thailand and Thais who need to travel overseas (eg for study or sport competition).