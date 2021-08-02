Wednesday, August 04, 2021

in-focus

Expats in Thailand can now register for Pfizer jabs

Registration opened on Sunday for foreigners living in Thailand to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The website https://expatvac.consular.go.th/ was opened by the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Only those who have not received any Covid-19 vaccination can register. Priority will be given to those over 60 years old, women at least 12 weeks pregnant, and people who have one of the following seven underlying medical conditions:

1. Chronic respiratory diseases

2. Cardiovascular diseases

3. Chronic kidney diseases

4. Cerebrovascular diseases

5. All types of cancer during chemotherapy, radiotherapy and autoimmune therapy

6. Diabetes

7. Obesity (weighing more than 100 kilograms or body mass index more than 35 kilograms per square metre)

Foreign residents of the eligible age, living in any province, can apply.

A news source from the Ministry of Public Health said that the Pfizer vaccine is a part of 1.5 million doses that Thailand has received from the United States as donation, 10 per cent of which -- 150,000 doses -- have been earmarked for foreigners living in Thailand and Thais who need to travel overseas (eg for study or sport competition).

Published : August 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.