18,901 new cases, 147 deaths as virus continues ravaging Thailand

Meanwhile, 18,590 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 652,185 cases recorded in Thailand since the epidemic began, 437,831 have recovered, 209,039 are still in hospital and 5,315 have died.

Separately, another 252,390 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, and 79,909 their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 18,198,825.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 199.59 million, 180.03 million of whom have recovered, 15.32 million are active cases (91,649 in severe condition) and 4.24 million have died (up by 7,348).

Thailand ranks 42nd on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 35.89 million, followed by India with 31.72 million, Brazil with 19.95 million, Russia with 6.31 million and France 6.15 million.