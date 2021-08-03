Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains forecast for most of Thailand

Isolated heavy rains are possible in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the west coast of the South.

People in these areas should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods, the department said.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to rise 2-3 metres high and more than three metres high during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 32-36°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 33-35°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-28°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-27°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-28°C, highs of 33-35°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department