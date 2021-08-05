Thursday, August 05, 2021

in-focus

20,920 new cases, 160 deaths as Thailand continues battling surge in infections

For a second day running Thailand surpassed the 20,000 mark with 20,920 new infections on Thursday. However, the number of deaths dropped slightly to 160 from 188 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 17,926 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 693,305 cases recorded in Thailand since the epidemic began, 473,732 have recovered, 213,910 are still in hospital and 5,663 have died.

Separately, another 290,616 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, and 92,991 their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 18,961,703.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Thursday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 200.98 million, 180.99 million of whom have recovered, 15.72 million are active cases (93,601 in severe condition) and 4.27 million have died (up by 10,105).

Thailand ranks 40th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 36.17 million, followed by India with 31.81 million, Brazil with 20.02 million, Russia with 6.35 million and France 6.2 million.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : The Nation

