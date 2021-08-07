Saturday, August 07, 2021

in-focus

Bubble and seal measure to be implemented in factories to contain Covid

The ministries of Industry, Public Health and Digital Economy and Society have agreed to implement the "bubble and seal" measure to prevent Covid-19 from spreading in factories, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has informed.

IEAT governor Veeris Ammarapal said that he had discussed the matter with the three ministries, and all of them agreed that the bubble and seal measure should be run in factories.

Under the measure, employees with different levels of Covid-19 risk will be grouped to reduce the possibility of infection among them. However, all employees can work as normal under the measure so that operations are not disrupted.

In addition to the grouping, employees must be examined daily for risk, and checked using antigen test kits. New staff will be quarantined for 14 days, the governor added.

Veeris explained that the bubble and seal measure had proved effective at factories in Samut Sakhon province, hence it was possible to employ the practices at other factories in the country.

Published : August 07, 2021

By : The Nation

