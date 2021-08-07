Labour department warns employers against deducting govt lockdown compensation

The Labour Ministry has offered compensation packages to workers and employers while lockdown measures are being implemented in some red areas.
Employers and workers insured under Article 33 of the Social Security Act are eligible for compensation payments.
Workers will get THB2,500 transferred into their PromptPay account, while employers will get THB3,000 per employee, capped at THB600,000 (200 employees).
However, there has been criticism on social media of a company which allegedly notified its staff that their compensation will be deducted from their salary.
Reacting to this report, the DLPW warned that if the employer deducted the remedial money, he/she will be imprisoned for up to six months, fined up to THB100,000, or both.
Published : August 07, 2021
By : The Nation
