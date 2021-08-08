Isolated thundershowers forecast for most parts of Thailand

The southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand with thundershowers continuing over the western portion of Thailand.
People in risky areas should beware of the severe conditions and flash floods, the department said.
Winds and waves over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are weakening.
Wind waves up to 1-2 metres high are likely in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand and above two metres high during thundershowers. Waves about a metre high are likely in the lower Gulf of Thailand, and 1-2 metres high during thundershowers.
All ships in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should proceed with caution and keep off the thundershowers area.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Tak and Phetchabun provinces; minimum temperature 23-26°C, maximum 34-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani provinces; minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 34-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi and Samut Songkhram provinces; minimum temperature 24-25°C, maximum 36-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 25-28°C, maximum 33-35°C; southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves 1-2 metres high and above two metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum temperature 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi provinces; minimum temperature 18-26°C, maximum 30-33°C; southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves 1-2 metres high and above two metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Isolated thundershowers mostly in the afternoon to evening; minimum temperature 26-27°C, maximum 34-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Published : August 08, 2021
By : The Nation
