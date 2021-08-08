Isolated thundershowers forecast for most parts of Thailand

The southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand with thundershowers continuing over the western portion of Thailand.

People in risky areas should beware of the severe conditions and flash floods, the department said.

Winds and waves over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are weakening.

Wind waves up to 1-2 metres high are likely in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand and above two metres high during thundershowers. Waves about a metre high are likely in the lower Gulf of Thailand, and 1-2 metres high during thundershowers.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should proceed with caution and keep off the thundershowers area.