THB1 million compensation for family of murdered Swiss tourist

Authorities have arrested and charged Teerawat Thothip, 27, an unemployed local, for killing 57-year-old Swiss national Nicole Sauvain Weisskopf at the Ton Ao Yon waterfall in Phuket’s Muang district on August 3.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday and has reportedly confessed to the crime, saying he intended to rob, not kill the victim. He has been charged with robbery and causing death.

The deceased had entered Thailand to travel under the Phuket sandbox programme and was allowed to stay in the province until August 26.

Chote met Swiss Ambassador Helene Budliger Artieda on Monday to inform her of the compensation to be provided to the deceased’s family. The ministry also promised to facilitate travel for the family if they wished to take the body back.

“Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn has been discussing with Phuket authorities and police measures to increase security for tourists under the sandbox programme,” said Chote. “Initially, the authorities agreed to install additional CCTV cameras at tourist attractions in Phuket and increase the number of volunteer security staff at each attraction.

“We will also increase screening measures for Thais and foreigners who wish to enter the province at Tha Chatchai Checkpoint and will especially look for those with arrest warrants.

“As for the long-term measures, the ministry will survey all tourist attractions in the province and consider closing down sites that are not popular and are isolated,” added Chote.