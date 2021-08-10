Tuesday, August 10, 2021

in-focus

Front-line medics get donated Pfizer as US pledges another $55m for Thailand

Front-line health workers in Bangkok rolled up their sleeves to receive the first of 1.5 million Pfizer jabs donated by the US on Tuesday.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield hailed the health workers as Thai heroes as she witnessed the mRNA vaccine going into arms at MedPark Hospital in Klong Toei district. She also pledged another $55 million (1.85 billion baht) in relief aid for Thailand.

“This morning, I met frontline healthcare workers – Thailand’s heroes – as they received their first doses of the vaccine. And I was inspired to hear about their life-saving work,” said Thomas-Greenfield, who is visiting Thailand as President Joe Biden’s representative.

She said the US had stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Thailand for over 200 years.

“We do so much together, from our trade and people-to-people exchanges, to our steadfast military alliance, to our cooperation on public health.”

Front-line medics get donated Pfizer as US pledges another $55m for Thailand

The 1.5 million Pfizer doses for Thailand are part of over half a billion doses that the US is donating to over 100 nations, “with no strings attached”, said a US Embassy press release.

“We are proud to say we will soon be providing another 1 million doses [for Thailand],” Thomas-Greenfield said.

“President Biden has committed America to providing vaccines to the world. He understands that no one is safe until everyone is safe.”

Front-line medics get donated Pfizer as US pledges another $55m for Thailand

She added that the US government is also providing $55 million of additional aid, mainly to help Thailand’s humanitarian response to the crisis in Myanmar.

We are also providing assistance to support the pandemic response that will help alleviate the strain on Thailand’s health systems. Of this $50 million would “provide emergency food assistance, lifesaving protection, shelter, essential healthcare, water, sanitation, and hygiene services to vulnerable people from Myanmar, including more than 700,000 refugees and internally displaced people”.

The other $5 million will provide support to Thailand’s vaccination programme and ability to prevent, detect, and respond to Covid-19, she said.

Published : August 10, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Fisherman survives night of terror at sea after falling overboard

Published : August 10, 2021

Parliament budget meeting to go ahead amid rumours of snap election

Published : August 10, 2021

Delta variant of Covid-19 fast becoming mainstream, survey shows

Published : August 10, 2021

Air Force defends fruit-flying missions

Published : August 10, 2021

Latest News

Huawei Empowers Thailand with Digital Technology to Become ASEAN’s Next Digital Hub and Carbon Neutral Leader

Published : August 10, 2021

SET up slightly as Thailand’s infection rate eases

Published : August 10, 2021

Fisherman survives night of terror at sea after falling overboard

Published : August 10, 2021

SCB wins two Best Bank in Thailand awards

Published : August 10, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.