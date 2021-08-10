Front-line medics get donated Pfizer as US pledges another $55m for Thailand

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield hailed the health workers as Thai heroes as she witnessed the mRNA vaccine going into arms at MedPark Hospital in Klong Toei district. She also pledged another $55 million (1.85 billion baht) in relief aid for Thailand.

“This morning, I met frontline healthcare workers – Thailand’s heroes – as they received their first doses of the vaccine. And I was inspired to hear about their life-saving work,” said Thomas-Greenfield, who is visiting Thailand as President Joe Biden’s representative.

She said the US had stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Thailand for over 200 years.

“We do so much together, from our trade and people-to-people exchanges, to our steadfast military alliance, to our cooperation on public health.”