Contagion in Thai prisons subsiding, with 398 new cases but 710 recovered

Ayuth Sintoppant, director-general of the department, said 395 cases were found in Covid hotspot prisons and the other three in quarantine rooms. Meanwhile, 710 inmates had recovered from the virus.

A total of 7,313 infected inmates and staff are still under the care of the Corrections Department – 383 in Bangkok, 2,012 in the metropolitan area, and 4,918 in other provinces.

Most of these (82.9 per cent) are Green-coded patients with mild or no symptoms. Meanwhile, 16.7 per cent of patients are Yellow-coded (moderate symptoms) and 0.4 per cent are Red (severe symptoms).

Of the accumulated 51,097 Covid-19 cases in prisons, 43,098 (84.3%) have recovered while 75 (0.1%) have died.

Ayuth also revealed the department is poised to release more inmates under a royal amnesty. The inmates will receive Royal Project training before their release. Those who are infected with Covid-19 will be quarantined for 14 days at prisons or correctional institutes, or shelters or medical facilities outside prison.

Uninfected prisoners will be tested, quarantined for 14 days, and then retested before their release.