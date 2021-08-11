Wednesday, August 11, 2021

in-focus

Media demand less police violence at protests after reporters hit by rubber bullets

Six media associations have demanded that police limit the level of violence used against pro-democracy protests after reporters again complained of suffering rubber-bullet injuries.

The joint statement was issued on Wednesday by the National Press Council, News Broadcasting Council, Thai Journalists Association, Thai Broadcast Journalists Association, Society for Online News Provider Association and National Union of Journalists Thailand.

The statement said members of the media had been injured by rubber bullets shot by officers during political demonstrations on July 18 and last Saturday (August 7). The associations said a complaint was lodged with the Civil Court, which on Tuesday ordered police to be more careful during crowd-control operations.

The statement added that representatives of the media associations had visited protest sites on August 7 and found several people unrelated to the protest were injured by the police.

The associations demanded that police strictly follow the Civil Court’s order, be patient, and limit violent measures as much as possible to ensure the safety of press members and protesters.

They added that before launching crowd control measures, police should give warnings to demonstrators, in line with international principles.

The six associations also suggested there should be a forum for communication between police and demonstrators to avoid violence.

Published : August 11, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

City police detain 48 protesters, seize 122 motorcycles

Published : August 11, 2021

Caught in the crossfire

Published : August 11, 2021

Bangkok protesters burned sub-police station, destroyed traffic fort: Police

Published : August 11, 2021

Thailand logs 207 deaths, 21,038 new cases

Published : August 11, 2021

Latest News

City police detain 48 protesters, seize 122 motorcycles

Published : August 11, 2021

Media demand less police violence at protests after reporters hit by rubber bullets

Published : August 11, 2021

Caught in the crossfire

Published : August 11, 2021

Bangkok protesters burned sub-police station, destroyed traffic fort: Police

Published : August 11, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.