Thursday, August 12, 2021

Various councils suggest better protection for medics instead of controversial legal immunity

The public health permanent secretary and various councils of medical professionals urged the government on Wednesday to provide better protection to medics amid the dire Covid-19 situation instead of granting legal immunity to medical staff looking after Covid-19 patients.

Earlier this week, the Public Health Ministry was set to issue an executive decree to provide healthcare professionals looking after Covid-19 patients with immunity from legal liability, so they can concentrate fully on their work without having to worry about getting sued.

However, the idea was widely criticised by the public as some feared the decree would allow medics to steer free from professional responsibility.

In a statement on Wednesday, Public health permanent secretary Dr Kiattaphum Wongrajit said the office of the permanent secretary, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Vaccine Institute, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, the Medical Council of Thailand, the Thailand Nursing and Midwifery Council, the Thai Dental Council, the Pharmacy Council of Thailand, the Medical Technology Council and the Physical Therapy Council all agreed that the government should consider measures that grant better protection to medical professionals in this Covid-19 situation while not raising public doubts.

“Healthcare professionals have been combating Covid-19 for almost two years, whereas an overwhelming workload and shortage of medical equipment could sometimes result in honest mistakes,” Kiattaphum said.

“The measures should help reduce medics’ worries with a comprehensive worker protection clause, as well as help strengthen their confidence in the public health system so they can provide the best care to patients,” he added.

Published : August 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

