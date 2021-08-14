Thai death toll up sharply with over 22,000 Covid cases

Of the new infections, 270 were prison inmates.

Meanwhile, 23,672 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Cumulative cases totalled 885,275, of whom 667,556 have recovered, 210,376 are still in hospitals and 7,343 have died.

Separately, another 456,521 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 178,568 their second shot, and 48,743 their third shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 23,192,491.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Saturday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 206.97 million, 185.60 million of whom have recovered, 17.01 million are active cases (103,358 in severe condition) and 4.36 million have died (up by 10,155).