Siriraj’s field ICU facility to be operational from August 30

“Siriraj Hospital and two subsidiaries, namely Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital and Kanchanapisek Medical Centre, decided to build the field ICU facility after the ICU rooms at the three hospitals were quickly occupied by Covid-19 patients due to rising infections,” he said.

“The design and construction of the field ICU facility was supported by Siam Cement Group Plc under a budget of THB100 million. It is located behind Siriraj Hospital, near the 72nd Anniversary Chaloem Phrakiat Park in Bangkok Noi district.”

The construction of the 20-bed negative-pressure ICU facility started on July 28. The facility will be manned by medical professionals 24/7 and will be fully fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment, medical gas supply, HVAC system, CCTV surveillance and emergency power supply. It also has a staff quarters, with separate bathrooms and shower rooms as well as a storage room for drugs and medical supplies.

“Siriraj Hospital is also planning to build an additional facility to treat Covid-19 patients who are in critical condition and those at risk of developing complications, but we still lack funding,” said Wisit.

“A donation is welcome to the 'Siriraj Against Covid Fund' by wiring money to Bangkok Bank Account No. 901-3-50034-4,” he said.