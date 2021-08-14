Saturday, August 14, 2021

in-focus

Siriraj’s field ICU facility to be operational from August 30

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Siriraj’s field ICU facility to be ...

The construction of Siriraj Hospital’s field ICU facility for treatment of Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms is expected to be completed on August 28 and the facility can treat patients from August 30, hospital director Dr Wisit Wamwanich said on Saturday.

“Siriraj Hospital and two subsidiaries, namely Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital and Kanchanapisek Medical Centre, decided to build the field ICU facility after the ICU rooms at the three hospitals were quickly occupied by Covid-19 patients due to rising infections,” he said.

“The design and construction of the field ICU facility was supported by Siam Cement Group Plc under a budget of THB100 million. It is located behind Siriraj Hospital, near the 72nd Anniversary Chaloem Phrakiat Park in Bangkok Noi district.”

Siriraj’s field ICU facility to be operational from August 30

The construction of the 20-bed negative-pressure ICU facility started on July 28. The facility will be manned by medical professionals 24/7 and will be fully fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment, medical gas supply, HVAC system, CCTV surveillance and emergency power supply. It also has a staff quarters, with separate bathrooms and shower rooms as well as a storage room for drugs and medical supplies.

“Siriraj Hospital is also planning to build an additional facility to treat Covid-19 patients who are in critical condition and those at risk of developing complications, but we still lack funding,” said Wisit.

“A donation is welcome to the 'Siriraj Against Covid Fund' by wiring money to Bangkok Bank Account No. 901-3-50034-4,” he said.

Published : August 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Woman arrested in Bangkok for allegedly trying to smuggle migrants back to Myanmar

Published : August 14, 2021

Doctors body slams government over purchase of faulty Covid test kits

Published : August 14, 2021

Thai death toll up sharply with over 22,000 Covid cases

Published : August 14, 2021

Without human intruders, animals have cosy time in national park

Published : August 14, 2021

Latest News

Siriraj’s field ICU facility to be operational from August 30

Published : August 14, 2021

Woman arrested in Bangkok for allegedly trying to smuggle migrants back to Myanmar

Published : August 14, 2021

The Moral Vacuum at the heart of modernity

Published : August 14, 2021

Doctors body slams government over purchase of faulty Covid test kits

Published : August 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.