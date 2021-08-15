Isolated heavy showers forecast for most parts of the country

Southeasterly winds blow across the Gulf of Thailand, the East and the lower Northeast.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, and a low pressure system covers upper Vietnam.
"People should beware of the severe conditions," the department said.
In the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, wind waves 1-2 metres high and above two metres during thundershowers are likely.
"All ships should proceed with caution during thundershowers," the department added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Fairly widespread rain and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun and Tak provinces; minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 30-35°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northeast: Fairly widespread rain with isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Nakhon Ratchasima Chaiyaphum and Khon Kaen provinces; minimum temperature 23-25°C, maximum 29-33°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Central: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Chai Nat, Uthai Thani and Nakhon Sawan provinces; minimum temperature 24-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
East: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 24-28°C, maximum 30-33°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum temperature 23-26°C, maximum 31-33°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang, Phuket and Krabi provinces; minimum temperature 21-26°C, maximum 31-35°C; southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves 1-2 metres high and above two metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum 31-32°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Published : August 15, 2021
By : The Nation
