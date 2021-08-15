Isolated heavy showers forecast for most parts of the country

Southeasterly winds blow across the Gulf of Thailand, the East and the lower Northeast.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, and a low pressure system covers upper Vietnam.

"People should beware of the severe conditions," the department said.

In the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, wind waves 1-2 metres high and above two metres during thundershowers are likely.

"All ships should proceed with caution during thundershowers," the department added.