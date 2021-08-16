Monday, August 16, 2021

Inquiry ordered into rumours of non-target groups getting Pfizer vaccine in Surin

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has asked local health agencies to check if people not in the government’s target group had been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccines distributed in Surin province.

The US government has donated 1.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Thailand, and the vaccine has already been distributed to all areas of the country, for vaccinating people in target groups, such as frontline medics, elders and pregnant women, some foreigners and those needing to leave the country.

An online report had drawn attention to Pfizer jabs being given to people not in the target group.

In response, DDC director-general Dr Opas Kankawinpong on Sunday said that the communicable disease control committee of the province or others would investigate the issue if they are reported.

He also explained that the committee's findings would be reported to the Ministry of Public Health, which was directly related to the donated vaccine.

